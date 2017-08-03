Homeowner shoots, kills alleged invasion suspect

A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning according to police.

Police tell CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street . They say three small children were home at the time of the shooting.

The homeowner is being interviewed at Marietta Police Headquarters.

More details will be provided by police at 11:30 a.m. We will have a crew at the interview and will provide updates when they are made available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.