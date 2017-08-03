Uber offers discounts to cut down on back-to school traffic

Several school districts across the state have already headed back to school, and by next week all metro Atlanta students will have started the new school year.

Traffic is expected to increase due to more vehicles being on the road; however, one ridesharing company says it is here to help with congestion.

Uber is hoping to ease the pain by offering a 50 percent discount on rides to and from MARTA stations.

The discounts will last through the month of September. In order to receive the reduced rate, riders must enter the promo word MARTACommute in the app.

