Police: 2 suspects identified in Milton burglaries

Milton Police have identified two possible suspects in a rash of burglaries that occurred in July.

According to authorities, Omisha Sands and another suspect are responsible for the burglaries of four homes that were vacant but furnished, and up for sale.

The first three burglaries occurred in the Brookshade and Vickery Crest subdivisions and the fourth took place in Champions View. None of the homes were alarmed and entry was gained through the rear of the home.

Police say Sands has two active felony burglary warrants based on evidence collected during the investigation.

In response to the recent burglaries, Milton Police are asking the community to stay alert and they have issued the following steps to take to keep the community safe:

Please remain vigilant and keep an eye out for your all your neighbors, but especially those homes where the owner is not present or living in the home.

If you see anything unusual, please do not hesitate to call 911.

Do not attempt to investigate or check out a home if you suspect it has been burglarized. Please call 911 and our officer will respond.

If your home is for sale, and you are no longer living in the home, consider activating your alarm if you have one available.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.