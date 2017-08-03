Nurse pleads guilty to stealing from patients

A traveling nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing bank cards of two patients and charging thousands of dollars.

April Dionne Echols, a 39-year-old licensed practical nurse, admitted in court that she had taken bank cards from inpatients at Anderson Mill Rehabilitation Center in Austell.

According to authorities, Echols used the cards to make purchases and withdrawals of more than $9,000 over the span of four days. She was captured on security video while using the cards at various stores.

Investigators discovered that Echols attempted to use the cards for additional purchases totaling $31,000, but those transactions were declined. Echols also called into one victim’s bank 37 times from her cell phone, posing as the account holder, in an effort to facilitate the fraudulent transactions.

Echols pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of an elder or disabled person and eight counts of financial transaction card fraud. She was sentenced to 10 years, with three years to serve in prison and the balance on probation.

