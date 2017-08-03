Students ready to roll at Marietta High School

Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.

Several students, parents and even school officials posted photos and videos of the school covered in mounds of toilet paper. Several social media users stated the act is a tradition done before the first day of school every year by the senior class.

Click here to view more photos.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.