SLIDESHOW: How solar eclipses changed history

(MEREDITH) -- From stopping a war to proving Einstein's theory of relativity, total solar eclipses have impacted humanity since the dawn of time.
Mobile users Click Here.
Learn more about total solar eclipses here.
Copyright 2017 The Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning according to police.More >
A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning according to police.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >