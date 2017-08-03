Metro Atlanta principal in the running for National Principal of the Year

A metro Atlanta principal is one of three finalists for the 2018 National Principal of the Year.

Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute. The event will be held in Washington, D.C., September 24-27 and will involve a series of professional development activities and meetings with congressional members.

The National Principal of the Year will be announced in October during National Principals Month.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.