Metro Atlanta principal in the running for National Principal of the Year

For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia State University has set a record with the amount of research funds it's received for the 2017 fiscal year.More >
For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia State University has set a record with the amount of research funds it's received for the 2017 fiscal year.More >
Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute.More >
Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
Parents, kids, and teachers in several Georgia school districts are waking up to prepare for a new school year.More >
Parents, kids, and teachers in several Georgia school districts are waking up to prepare for a new school year.More >
Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.More >
Georgia Senate President Pro Tempore David Shafer will be the commencement speaker for Georgia Gwinnett College's summer ceremony.More >
Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute.More >
Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.More >
Gwinnett County Police say Tiffany Webb and Ricardo Blalock conducted an elaborate scam at the Studio Movie Grill.More >
CBS46 is investigating the safety of Settles Bridge in Gwinnett County after a teenager jumped from it on July 30 and drowned in the Chattahoochie River below.More >
CBS46 is investigating the safety of Settles Bridge in Gwinnett County after a teenager jumped from it on July 30 and drowned in the Chattahoochie River below.More >
Police say one person has been captured, while another remains at large after a shooting in Gwinnett County Monday.More >
Police say one person has been captured, while another remains at large after a shooting in Gwinnett County Monday.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A duo from Lawrenceville were both arrested after being accused of breaking into 161 vehicles across metro Atlanta, including vehicles outside fire stations.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning according to police.More >
A suspect is dead after trying to break into a home in Marietta early Thursday morning according to police.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >