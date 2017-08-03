Police: Man robbed by female acquaintance, 2 others

A woman is in custody and two others are being sought by police following a home invasion in Athens, Georgia.

Police say the victim told them an acquaintance knocked on the door at his residence on Winterville Road Wednesday night. When he opened the door, he saw two males, both wearing masks on his front porch. One of the men was armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

The men entered the home and told the victim to keep his dog quiet. They went to the rear bedroom where they took approximately $150, as well as two cell phones.

The victim stated the female acquaintance, identified as 40-year-old Victoria Magnusen, was walking back and forth inside the residence while the other men were robbing him.

Magnusen was located approximately two hours after the incident at a gas station off Highway 29. She is currently being held in the Clarke County Jail on a felony bench warrant.

Officers continue to investigate her involvement in the case as well as the identity of the males who were involved.

