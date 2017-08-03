Unidentified special needs juvenile located

Early Thursday morning, Clayton County Police responded a Texaco on Old Dixie Highway in reference to a call from the store attendant who reported an unaccompanied child walked in the store and began eating candy.

Responding officers observed the juvenile, who appeared to be less than ten years old. The child was disheveled and barefoot and had noticeable small cuts about his face and body. When Officers attempted to communicate with the child, they discovered he was only able to say a few small words including juice, chicken, and gorilla.

The child was unable to advise the officers of his name, the name of his parents or guardian, or where he resides.

At this time, there have been no missing child reports and the child is in custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.