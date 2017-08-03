Henry County Board of Education reopens superintendent search

The Henry County Board of Education has reopened the application process for a new superintendent.More >
For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia State University has set a record with the amount of research funds it's received for the 2017 fiscal year.More >
Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
Parents, kids, and teachers in several Georgia school districts are waking up to prepare for a new school year.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Police say a police officer and a suspect were both shot in DeKalb County late Wednesday.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
Investigators may have discovered the body of a missing Iraq veteran in Kennesaw.More >
