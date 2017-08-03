Henry County Board of Education reopens superintendent search

The Henry County Board of Education has reopened the application process for a new superintendent.

Rodney Bowler, the outgoing superintendent for the district, has delayed his retirement by one month. The goal of the school district is to have the incoming superintendent start the job in November.

“We feel confident that GSBA has received our feedback and is fully prepared to help us reach our goal of a new superintendent to lead our phenomenal district,” said Board Chair Dr. Pam Nutt. “We will utilize their expertise to help facilitate the application process.”

Interested candidates for the job should go to www.gsba.com and locate the application link under the ‘Member Services’ tab and select the ‘Superintendent Search Service’ option.

The window for submitting an application will open Friday, August 4 and will close Friday, September 1.

