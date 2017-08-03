Flowers' 2-run HR lifts Braves past Dodgers, 5-3

By CHARLES ODUM

ATLANTA (AP) - Tyler Flowers had a tiebreaking pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night, ending the Dodgers' nine-game winning streak.

Flowers' first career pinch-hit homer off Pedro Baez (3-2) drove in Johan Camargo, who walked with two outs.

The Braves ended the Dodgers' major league-record streak of 53 consecutive wins when leading at any point of a game. The Dodgers led 1-0 and 3-2.

The last time the Dodgers lost after leading in a game was May 15, when they led 1-0 before losing 8-4 at San Francisco.

Rex Brothers (2-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for Atlanta, which snapped a six-game losing streak.

