Suspect crashes after patrol vehicle stolen in Gwinnett County

Police say a Gwinnett County Police Department patrol vehicle was one of many vehicles stolen prior to a suspect crashing in Gwinnett County Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the police department says in addition to multiple vehicles being stolen, there were also several hit and runs throughout Norcross, Tucker and Duluth.

Police say the suspect crashed at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Campus Drive, and traffic in this part of Gwinnett County has been shut down.

The patrol vehicle was recovered, according to authorities.

