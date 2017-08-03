Construction worker falls down manhole in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Construction worker falls down manhole in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

A construction worker was injured after he fell down a manhole in Atlanta Thursday.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Roswell Road.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Fire Department told CBS46 the man was rescued and suffered injuries to his arm.

