Man driven to police station with gunshot wound in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
Atlanta police say a man was driven to one of their precincts Thursday with a gunshot wound. 

The man arrived at their Zone 1 Precinct in the 2300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway NW, according to Atlanta police spokesperson John Chafee.

Chafee says the unidentified man was shot in the leg.

CBS46 reporter Kim Passoth reports that the man is now at the hospital.

