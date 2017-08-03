Georgia lands at #15 in coaches poll, Alabama voted #1

The Georgia Bulldogs rank 15th in the first college football poll of the season, the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.
The Dawgs received 701 points in the preseason poll, good enough to keep them one spot ahead of rivals Florida (16), and two spots behind fellow SEC rival Auburn (13). In all, six teams from the Southeastern Conference made the Top 25, more than any other conference.
Sixty-five college football coaches from the FBS subdivision cast votes in the polls. Each coach votes for their Top 25, with each first place team receiving 25 points, the second place team receiving 24, and following that trend down the poll to 1 point for the 25th place team.
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets did not crack the preseason Top 25. They did, however, earn 10 points from votes in the poll.
Alabama earned the top spot in the poll by a sizable margin, earning 49 out of the 65 first place votes. Defending national champions Clemson, ranked 5th, received the second highest amount of first place votes with 7. The other two SEC schools to earn a place on the poll were LSU (12th) and Tennessee (24th.)
Below is the full USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. First place votes are in parenthesis,
1. Alabama (49),
2. Ohio State (5)
3. Florida State (4)
4. USC
5. Clemson (7)
6. Penn State
7. Washington
8. Oklahoma
9. Michigan
10. Wisconsin
11. Oklahoma State
12. LSU
13. Auburn
14. Stanford
15. Georgia
16. Florida
17. Louisville
18. Miami FL
19. Kansas State
20. West Virginia
21. South Florida
22. Virginia Tech
23. Texas
24. Tennessee
25. Utah.
