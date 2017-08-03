Georgia lands at #15 in coaches poll, Alabama voted #1

Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) throws against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Georgia Bulldogs rank 15th in the first college football poll of the season, the USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll.

The Dawgs received 701 points in the preseason poll, good enough to keep them one spot ahead of rivals Florida (16), and two spots behind fellow SEC rival Auburn (13). In all, six teams from the Southeastern Conference made the Top 25, more than any other conference.

Sixty-five college football coaches from the FBS subdivision cast votes in the polls. Each coach votes for their Top 25, with each first place team receiving 25 points, the second place team receiving 24, and following that trend down the poll to 1 point for the 25th place team.

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets did not crack the preseason Top 25. They did, however, earn 10 points from votes in the poll.

Alabama earned the top spot in the poll by a sizable margin, earning 49 out of the 65 first place votes. Defending national champions Clemson, ranked 5th, received the second highest amount of first place votes with 7. The other two SEC schools to earn a place on the poll were LSU (12th) and Tennessee (24th.)

Below is the full USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll. First place votes are in parenthesis,

1. Alabama (49),

2. Ohio State (5)

3. Florida State (4)

4. USC

5. Clemson (7)

6. Penn State

7. Washington

8. Oklahoma

9. Michigan

10. Wisconsin

11. Oklahoma State

12. LSU

13. Auburn

14. Stanford

15. Georgia

16. Florida

17. Louisville

18. Miami FL

19. Kansas State

20. West Virginia

21. South Florida

22. Virginia Tech

23. Texas

24. Tennessee

25. Utah.

