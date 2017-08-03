Why you must check for contractor's license before renovation work

A Lawrenceville couple learned a tough lesson when they hired someone for a home renovation.More >
A Lawrenceville couple learned a tough lesson when they hired someone for a home renovation.More >
For the last three months, Better Call Harry has been fighting to get a refund for a Conyers man. He put down $3,500 for a truck, but when financing fell through, the dealer refused to return the deposit. The car lot has now shut down.More >
For the last three months, Better Call Harry has been fighting to get a refund for a Conyers man. He put down $3,500 for a truck, but when financing fell through, the dealer refused to return the deposit. The car lot has now shut down.More >
We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.More >
We've been following the case of a Rockdale County man who put down $3,500 on a truck, but when his financing fell through, the dealer refused to refund the money. Roger Crews took Quick Cars owners to small claims court and won. But weeks after the ruling, Crews still hasn't received his money.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
A Fairburn homeowner was getting a basic cable upgrade when a power surge hit her home, costing her thousands of dollars in damages. She thought the Comcast contractor was to blame, but an electrician's inspection returned a much different finding.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >