Why you must check for contractor's license before renovation work

A Lawrenceville couple learned a tough lesson when they hired someone for a home renovation.

The couple wanted a bedroom addition for the wife's mother, who had moved in with them from Philadelphia. It's six months after the projected completion date, and the work is still not done.

Better Call Harry has confirmed that the man who did the work was not a state licensed contractor. Harry has what you need to know before starting your remodeling job.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.