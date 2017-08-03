FBI and Atlanta PD Announce Capture at Detroit, MI of Atlanta Murder Suspect Dwight Lewis

FBI and Atlanta Police announce the arrest of Dwight Lewis 26 at Detroit Michigan.

Lewis was arrested without incident by FBI agents and Task Force Officers of the Detroit FBI Violent Task Force.

The suspect was charged in Atlanta for the murder of a 16 year old girl.

According to police on February 2, 2017 at 1:00 a.m. Lewis fired several rounds from his semi-automated handgun shooting a killing the young female.

The incident occurred at the Deerfield Gardens Apartments on Campbellton Road.

Lewis is being detained at the Wayne County Detention Facility in Michigan. He will remain there until being extradited back to Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.



