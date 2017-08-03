Fulton County asks to have R. Kelly's performance canceled

Fulton County officials have asked that R. Kelly's performance in Atlanta be postponed.

Fulton County officials made that request to promoter Live Nation because the county operates Wolf Creek Amphitheater, which is where Kelly is scheduled to perform.

The concert is currently scheduled for August 25.

(MORE: Nearly 1,000 sign petition to have R. Kelly's Atlanta concert canceled)

The entire letter drafted by Fulton County is provided below:

“We are writing you to express our grave concern that Live Nation has scheduled recording artist Robert Sylvester Kelly, aka R. Kelly, to perform at the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in Fulton County, Georgia on August 25, 2017. Based on the allegations reported in various news media outlets regarding this artist, the citizens of Fulton County have expressed their collective concerns that Live Nation would allow this artist to perform at a venue that is supported in part by taxpayers. Please let us know if you plan to cancel this performance.”

