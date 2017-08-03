Burglars target homes with 'for sale' signs in Milton

Atlanta's Uber and Lyft drivers are claiming abuse by the Atlanta Police Department. They have video showing a police confrontation with an Uber driver all because of a decal in the wrong place.More >
Atlanta's Uber and Lyft drivers are claiming abuse by the Atlanta Police Department. They have video showing a police confrontation with an Uber driver all because of a decal in the wrong place.More >
Fulton County Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Fairburn.More >
Fulton County Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Fairburn.More >
CBS46 is revealing something new planned for one of the metro Atlanta communities that's synonymous with expensive real estate. But instead of buying land in Buckhead, business leaders have a plan to build it out of thin air.More >
CBS46 is revealing something new planned for one of the metro Atlanta communities that's synonymous with expensive real estate. But instead of buying land in Buckhead, business leaders have a plan to build it out of thin air.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Milton police are warning anyone selling their home to be cautious. The “for sale” sign in your front yard may be seen as an invitation by burglars to break into your home.More >
Milton police are warning anyone selling their home to be cautious. The “for sale” sign in your front yard may be seen as an invitation by burglars to break into your home.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >