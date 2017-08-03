Burglars target homes with 'for sale' signs in Milton

Milton police are warning anyone selling their home to be cautious. The “for sale” sign in your front yard may be seen as an invitation by burglars to break into your home.

It happened four times in Milton within a span of 10 days.

Thursday night, police summoned a community meeting asking neighbors to stay alert. Adam Meadows lives in the Brookshade neighborhood where two homes have been hit.

“I didn’t really think I would want to install an alarm system or security video type stuff, but I have been researching it pretty heavily now,” Meadows shared.

“A lot of people feel vulnerable and violated when they hear these stories and we wanted to assure them that we are on top of it,” Captain Charles Barstow of the Milton Police Department told CBS46 News.

“This doesn’t usually happen here so I think that is why this room is full,” explained Laura Bentley who lives in Milton and attended the meeting.

Milton police shared a picture of a suspect at the meeting. Omisha Sands is a wanted woman in both Milton and Cobb County for burglaries. Police say she pawned a musical instrument stolen during one of four recent home burglaries. They say they are confident they will catch her and her accomplices, but for now they want everyone to remain on alert.

“If you see something that stands out, that doesn’t look right, call us, we will come out,” Captain Barstow contended.

Since all four of the homes broken into had "for sale" signs out front, Milton officers will now be checking on all homes for sale in the city as part of their daily duties.

