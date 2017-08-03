Roswell mayor ordered by judge to leave office

His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.

Mayors in Roswell are now limited to three terms, and Wood is on his fifth.

Wood plans to appeal, and that would let him stay in power for now.

When CBS46 tracked him down at his law firm, he officially announced he won't seek re-election in November.

"I hadn't made up my mind, but the judge has made up my mind for me," he said.

Mayoral hopeful Sandra Sidhom explains how Jere Wood beat the previous mayor in 1998, who held office for 30 years.

"People were tired of having the same mayor over and over again, so he ran on a campaign promise to pass legislation that no public servant, especially the mayor, would be able to run for four consecutive terms," said Sidhom.

People I found on Canton Street can't believe the mayor didn't expect his own law to be used against him.

We asked the mayor's staff and city attorney if the latest news will affect anything the mayor voted on in the past few years. They assured us, no matter what eventually happens in court, nothing else is in danger of being reversed.

Copyright 2017 Meredith Corporation (WGCL-TV) All rights reserved.