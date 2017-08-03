Police: Suspect shot after opening fire on occupants of car

Police say a suspect was shot after he first opened fire on two people inside a car in Atlanta.

A man and female passenger were in the 300 block of Skipper Place NW when the suspect approached the car and opened fire, according to authorities.

The man driving the car returned fire, hitting the suspect, who was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Police say neither the man or woman in the car were hit.

The shooting remains under investigation, according to authorities.

