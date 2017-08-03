Police: Suspect shot after opening fire on occupants of car

Police say a suspect was shot after he first opened fire on two people inside a car in Atlanta.More >
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >
Atlanta police say a man was driven to one of their precincts Thursday with a gunshot wound.More >
Police say a suspect was shot after he first opened fire on two people inside a car in Atlanta.More >
Fulton County officials have asked that R. Kelly's performance in Atlanta be postponed.More >
A nine-car accident has shut down the southbound lanes of I-75 at Northside Drive.More >
A construction worker was injured after he fell down a manhole in Atlanta Thursday. The incident occurred in the 3400 block of Roswell Road.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
