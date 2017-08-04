Vision for park over Georgia 400

CBS46 is revealing something new planned for one of the metro Atlanta communities that's synonymous with expensive real estate. But instead of buying land in Buckhead, business leaders have a plan to build it out of thin air.

CBS46 is examining the vision for a 9-acre park above Georgia Highway 400.

We have a clear picture of the latest plan for the park over Georgia 400 with renderings that show the public space that would be built on top of half a mile of the highway, and would include restaurants, shops and serve as a place to enjoy central Buckhead.

We asked Jim Durrett, of the Buckhead Community Improvement District -- the group who came up with the plan -- to walk us through it.

"This whole area here is where the park will be. We won't cap the whole thing, but it will be a beautiful linear park that winds its way up to Lenox Road and has some tremendous gathering places on the structure," says Durrett.

Building a park out of thin air isn't new. What's called "cap parks" have been built in Dallas, Boston and Seattle successfully. But the park of Georgia 400 is still in the planning process, and there's plenty to consider, including an estimated $250 million price tag.

Durrett says funding would be a mix of public and private money.

"The economic development that comes about because of such an investment is really significant," says Durrett. "The fact that we do not have a gathering place of significance in the core of Buckhead, these are compelling reasons to consider being a partner in this."

There is also the issue of parking in this congested corner of the city. Durrett says their studies show that shouldn't be an issue, primarily because of easy access to the Buckhead MARTA station.

There will be opportunities for you to tell them what you think during meetings for public input. If all goes as planned, work could start early next year and the park over Georgia 400 could be open by 2022.

