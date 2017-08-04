Police: Father leaves baby in car while he gets food at restaurant

A father left his 11 month-old baby in a car early Friday morning.

Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue after being notified a baby was left in a car.

Jaccaro Barnes, the father of the baby, told police he left the baby as he went to get food.

Police say the child was left in the car approximately 45 minutes.

Atlanta Police notified the mother of the incident. The baby was checked out by Grady Memorial Hospital and seems to be ok.

Barnes' car was towed away and Barnes was arrested and charged with cruelty to children.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.