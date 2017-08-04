Police: Man leaves baby in car while he eats at restaurant

The baby in the care of an unidentified man was left in a car early Friday morning.

Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue after being notified a baby was left in a car. They say the man left the baby in the car while he went to eat at a nearby restaurant.

It is unclear at this time how long the baby was left in the car.

Atlanta Police notified the mother of the incident. The baby was checked out by Grady Memorial Hospital and seems to be ok.

The car that the baby was in was towed away.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.