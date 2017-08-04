Former teacher indicted for sexual assault

A former Gwinnett County teacher has been indicted for having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Michael Henderson, a former wide receiver at the University of Georgia, faces sexual assault and child molestation charges.

Investigators say Henderson had sex with a female student at Parkview High School.

Henderson had been a teacher at the high school since 2013.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.