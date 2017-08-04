Funeral to be held for teen who collapsed on soccer field

The funeral for the teen who collapsed and died on a soccer field has been scheduled.

Michael Jones, 16, was warming up with Atlanta Fire United when he died.

Jones' wake will be held Friday night and his funeral will be held Saturday afternoon in Snellville.

Officials say Jones went into cardiac arrest and that his heart had an abnormal artery.

