Food court at Mall of Georgia to receive facelift

An updated dining experience is coming to the Mall of Georgia.

CBS46 has learned workers will renovate the food court.

Simon Property Group is the company that owns the mall. It says it plans to make the food court a premier dining destination.

One of the changes includes better lighting. The mall also plans to upgrade the eating area outside of the mall.

The mall will remain open during the renovation process.

