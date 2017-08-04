Food court at Mall of Georgia to receive facelift

CBS46 has learned workers will renovate the food court at the Mall of Georgia.More >
Michael Henderson, a former wide receiver at the University of Georgia, faces sexual assault and child molestation charges.More >
Michael Jones, 16, was warming up with Atlanta Fire United when he collapsed and died.More >
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
CBS46 is investigating the safety of Settles Bridge in Gwinnett County after a teenager jumped from it on July 30 and drowned in the Chattahoochie River below.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >
