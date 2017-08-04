Residents complain of awful odor in midtown

Residents in an Atlanta neighborhood say they are dealing with an awful odor.

The stench in the air lingers from 7th Street to Charles Allen Drive in midtown.

"About two or three days out the week it smells like sewage," said one resident.

The gut-wrenching smell of sewage has people plugging their nose and they say they've been dealing with this stinky problem for years.

"This spot particularly smells like sewage more often than not."

CBS46 reporter Kai Beech questioned Atlanta Watershed about investigating the source of the smell and they say sewers are inspected weekly for problems. He also discovered some of the city's sewer systems date back to the late 1800s.

