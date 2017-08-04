Police release sketch in attempted robbery of off duty officer

Investigators have released a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an off duty Georgia State University officer.

LaToya Denise Cook, 31, was shot July 30 as she walked down Donnelly Avenue with a female friend. Cook and the friend were approached by two men, one on foot and one on bicycle.

Witnesses told CBS46 the gunshot victim was alert and talking when nearby residents rushed to her aid. She identified herself as a police officer as she asked them to call 911.

She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The second female was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this case or who may recognize the person in the sketch, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

