Father sentenced for DUI crash that injured daughter

A father that caused a crash that seriously injured his daughter received a prison sentence Thursday afternoon.

Officials say Jerry Lee Scott, 57, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and three counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence.

According to investigators, Scott was driving under the influence with two other adult family members, and Scott's two daughters and granddaughter. He turned left in front of a pickup truck at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Highway and Austell Road.

Scott’s youngest daughter, age 7, sustained numerous injuries including partial paralysis, brain trauma, an eye injury and acute respiratory failure, and she was hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigators say this was Scott’s fourth driving under the influence arrest. In 2009, he was convicted in Douglas County of driving under the influence and endangering a child while driving under the influence, when he was driving with his daughter and granddaughter, who were then an infant and a toddler.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.