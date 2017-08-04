Woman found dead inside town home in Decatur

Officials say Jerry Lee Scott, 57, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and three counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence.More >
Officials say Jerry Lee Scott, 57, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and three counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence.More >
Investigators have released a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Investigators have released a sketch of one of the suspects involved in the attempted robbery of an off duty Georgia State University officer.More >
Michael Henderson, a former wide receiver at the University of Georgia, faces sexual assault and child molestation charges.More >
Michael Henderson, a former wide receiver at the University of Georgia, faces sexual assault and child molestation charges.More >
Fulton County Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Fairburn.More >
Fulton County Police are on the scene of a home invasion in Fairburn.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >
A wild shootout in a metro Atlanta apartment complex left one man dead and a police officer wounded.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Construction crews for the west side Beltline are finishing work on three more miles of the popular trail. The new segment near Morehouse College is supposed to open in a few weeks. It will link Washington Park to Adair Park in an historic neighborhood struggling with abandoned and blighted home.More >
Construction crews for the west side Beltline are finishing work on three more miles of the popular trail. The new segment near Morehouse College is supposed to open in a few weeks. It will link Washington Park to Adair Park in an historic neighborhood struggling with abandoned and blighted home.More >
Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week.More >
Sunday morning, dozens of runners laced up their shoes to run in honor of a Dekalb County woman killed last week.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
A group of homeowners in Forsyth County have a warning they want you to hear. They say they hired a handyman to do work in their homes, and he did little or no work (depending on the job), then disappeared.More >
Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue after being notified a baby was left in a car.More >
Police were called to a parking lot in the area of Piedmont Avenue and Auburn Avenue after being notified a baby was left in a car.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
An Atlanta woman wants an R. Kelly's concert canceled. Oronike Odeleye may get her wish, telling CBS46 the Fulton County attorney is asking promoter Live Nation to call it off.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
A woman and her two children were held captive for more than two years in a Virginia home before escaping when deputies arrived to check on their welfare, authorities said.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >