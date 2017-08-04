Woman found dead inside town home in Decatur

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside her town home in Decatur.

DeKalb County Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of Panther's Trace for a welfare check. When they arrived they found an elderly woman inside the home dead.

Police tell CBS46 they are investigating this incident as a homicide.

