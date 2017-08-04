Nancy Grace Speaks on Body Found where 26-year-old Went Missing

Nancy Grace of crimeonline.com is speaking only to CBS46 about the autopsy results which have been delayed after a body was found buried behind a home where police said Chase Massner (26) went missing in 2014.

“We are at the finish line. We can’t get a positive answer from the medical examiner as to whether this is Chase,” said Grace.

Chase’s mother tells CBS46 Reporter Daniel Wilkerson, whose reported on Chase's case since 2014, the dental records she gave the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office earlier this week cannot be used to verify the remains found behind a Kennesaw home, Tuesday.

“All common sense says that it (body found) is (Chase’s body.) I believe that it is. I would stake everything on it,” said Grace.

Chase went missing in 2014. Police said he was last seen at a home on Farmbrook Trail, a home which police said was owned at the time by Brad Clement. Clement tells Wilkerson he was the last person to see Chase, March 27, 2014. Clement said police questioned him early on, but CBS46 News has confirmed Cobb County police never named Clement as a person of interest or a suspect. But Clement told Wilkerson in an interview earlier this year he has felt like a suspect since Chase went missing. Clement now tells Wilkerson he believes he has been framed.

Chase’s mother said the medical examiner’s office put a rush on Chase’s dental records which could be back by Friday.