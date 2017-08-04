Man who last saw missing Cobb County veteran charged

The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Chase Massner was last seen at a Kennesaw home in March 2014, the same home where remains of a human were recently found.

Police say 31-year-old James Bradshaw Clement was the last person to see Massner before he disappeared.

Clement called CBS46 reporter Daniel Wilkerson at home Tuesday, saying he's been framed. Shortly after officers found the remains in the backyard of his former home, a detective paid him a visit.

When asked if he was trying to say someone planted the body there, Clement said, "Well, I didn't put it there, I mean I don't know how...it would get there. It's a big...yard."

Clement claims he only knew Massner for a short time and brought Massner to his home to talk about Massner's troubled marriage.

The next day Massner vanished.

Police say they expect Clement to turn himself in to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. However, a source tells CBS46 that Clement has decided to run. Meanwhile, CBS46 has found that he has previously been charged with forgery, using a fake name and possession of heroin.

Authorities also stressed that while they believe the human remains found Tuesday are of Massner, a positive ID has not yet been made by the medical examiner.

