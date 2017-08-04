Man who last saw missing Cobb County veteran charged

The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
Police initially told CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street, but the investigation later revealed the man was invited inside the home.More >
Police initially told CBS46 the female homeowner shot the invasion suspect when he tried to break into her home on Griggs Street, but the investigation later revealed the man was invited inside the home.More >
Nancy Grace of crimeonline.com is speaking only to CBS46 about the autopsy results which have been delayed after a body was found buried behind a home where police said Chase Massner went missing in 2014.More >
Nancy Grace of crimeonline.com is speaking only to CBS46 about the autopsy results which have been delayed after a body was found buried behind a home where police said Chase Massner went missing in 2014.More >
Officials say Jerry Lee Scott, 57, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and three counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence.More >
Officials say Jerry Lee Scott, 57, pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle and three counts of endangering a child while driving under the influence.More >
April Dionne Echols, a 39-year-old licensed practical nurse, admitted in court that she had taken bank cards from inpatients at Anderson Mill Rehabilitation Center in Austell.More >
April Dionne Echols, a 39-year-old licensed practical nurse, admitted in court that she had taken bank cards from inpatients at Anderson Mill Rehabilitation Center in Austell.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
Two city workers thought something was amiss when they saw five children getting into the back of a U-Haul truck at a gas station.More >
Two city workers thought something was amiss when they saw five children getting into the back of a U-Haul truck at a gas station.More >
A SWAT team has been called to a Guitar Center on Northeast Expressway Saturday morning after reports of a customer who stayed inside the store after closing hours.More >
A SWAT team has been called to a Guitar Center on Northeast Expressway Saturday morning after reports of a customer who stayed inside the store after closing hours.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.More >