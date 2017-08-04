Person rescued from river in Gwinnett County

Officials say a person was pulled from the Chattahoochee River in Gwinnett County Friday.

The individual was pulled from the river at Medlock Bridge Park in Duluth, according to a spokesperson with the Gwinnett County Fire Department.

The spokesperson says the unidentified person was unaccounted for, according to witnesses.

Crews removed the person from the Chattahoochee River, according to the spokesperson. The individual was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

