Coaching kids to a brighter future

Actor Joel Rush, who stars in the Tyler Perry drama “If Loving You is Wrong,” is changing the lives of students at Bright Futures Atlanta.

The Christian-based school offers year-round academics and camps to disadvantaged kids. Through weekly mentoring and sports, he’s instilling discipline and aspirations in middle-school and high-school-aged kids.

Rush sat down with CBS46 anchor Sharon Reed to find out what drives his passion for giving back to the kids at Bright Futures.

The school is hosting a “Night of Impact” fundraiser on Sept. 28 at Westside Cultural Arts Center.

For more information on the event click here.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.