Police arrests 538 for MARTA fare evasion

The MARTA Police Department says they arrested 538 people for fare evasion during a six-week effort.

The department says officers in plain clothes monitored gates across MARTA's 38 rail stations in an effort to stop people from skipping out on fares.

“We take fare evasion extremely seriously and will continue to work to ensure the safety and security for all of our customers,” said MARTA General Manager/CEO Keith Parker. “Every year, transit authorities across the nation lose millions of dollars in revenue due to fare evaders. We are actively working to curb this behavior through the efforts of our Fare Evasion Task Force.”

Police say people arrested for fare evasion are also suspended from riding the rail service for 60 days.

