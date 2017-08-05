SWAT team called to Guitar Center after customer refuses to leave

A SWAT team has been called to a Guitar Center on Northeast Expressway Saturday morning after reports of a customer who stayed inside the store after closing hours.

Officers said the incident started at 5 a.m. when the business alarm went off.

When they arrived, they found that a customer had stayed inside the store past closing.

They said they also saw the suspect on the roof at one point.

North Metro SWAT, which consists of officers from Brookhaven, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, and Johns Creek, was called to the scene along with Brookhaven K-9 officers. DeKalb Police Air unit has also assisted.

The suspect is now in custody.

