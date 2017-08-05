March and rally held for man shot by officers

Saturday, August 8 marks one year since U.S. Marshals fatally shot a man in East Point. The GBI said Jamarion Robinson traded fire with marshals before he was killed but his family doesn't buy it.

Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away. All the while they were chanting, holding up signs and wearing shirts with Jamarion Robinson’s face printed on them.

Robinson’s family continues to demand answers one year after his shooting death saying they don't believe U.S. Marshals are being transparent about what happened.

"Seventy-six bullets," said Jamarion's mother Monteria. "Why did it take over 15 officers to go get one person?"

U.S Marshals were trying to serve Robinson with an arrest warrant at an East Point apartment exactly one year ago. The GBI said Robinson traded fire with marshals before he was killed. The medical examiners' report showed he was shot 76 times.

The story doesn't sit well with Robinson's mother, who said she doesn't believe her son opened fire.

"It didn't happen," Monteria said. "It was a made-up gun fight and his body is a prime example."

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he's waiting for certain information from federal authorities before his office can release any findings. Meantime, Robinson's supporters said they will continue to ask for more transparency.

"It's our position, that if everything they did was so by the book, then why not comply?" asked family attorney Muwali Davis.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.