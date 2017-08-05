18-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle

The Union City Police Department responded to an accident Saturday morning where a pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle.

Officers arrived at SR-138 near Oakley Road at 5:50 a.m. to find that 18-year-old Antshanthony Bell had already died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was the one who called authorities.

Traffic officials are on scene investigating the incident.

