Child hit by car after running into traffic

A 10-year-old sustained a broken leg and scrapes after being hit by a car in southeast Atlanta.

Officers say the child was hit by a car when he ran out into traffic on Edgewood Avenue, Saturday afternoon. He was transported to Egleston Hospital for treatment.

Police tell CBS46 the mother of the child was cited.

