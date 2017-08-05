Person hit by train in Clarkston

A person was struck by a CSX train Saturday afternoon.

Officials with CSX tell CBS46 the person was on the tracks near East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston when the incident occurred.

"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragic incident and we will work to support local law enforcement as they investigate," said Laura Phelps with CSX.

The train was headed from Memphis, TN, to Savannah, GA, and consisted of two locomotives and 50 rail cars. The train crew was not injured.

