Cool Dads Rock hosts soap box derby - CBS46 News

SLIDESHOW

Cool Dads Rock hosts soap box derby

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

It was an old fashion soap box derby in Atlanta, Saturday.

The community organization "Cool Dads Rock" hosted the event at the Historic Fourth Ward Conservancy.

Kids had a chance to race and ride the vehicles they built with their fathers.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46

  • Fulton CountyMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW

    Cool Dads Rock hosts soap box derby

    Cool Dads Rock hosts soap box derby

    Saturday, August 5 2017 7:03 PM EDT2017-08-05 23:03:33 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    It was an old fashion soap box derby in Atlanta, Saturday. The community organization "Cool Dads Rock" hosted the event at the Historic Fourth Ward Conservancy. Kids had a chance to race and ride the vehicles they built with their fathers. Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

    More >

    It was an old fashion soap box derby in Atlanta, Saturday. The community organization "Cool Dads Rock" hosted the event at the Historic Fourth Ward Conservancy. Kids had a chance to race and ride the vehicles they built with their fathers. Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

    More >

  • Child hit by car after running into traffic

    Child hit by car after running into traffic

    Saturday, August 5 2017 4:06 PM EDT2017-08-05 20:06:38 GMT
    Source: Google MapsSource: Google Maps

    A 10-year-old sustained a broken leg and scrapes after being hit by a car in southeast Atlanta.

    More >

    A 10-year-old sustained a broken leg and scrapes after being hit by a car in southeast Atlanta.

    More >

  • March and rally held for man shot by officers

    March and rally held for man shot by officers

    Saturday, August 5 2017 3:17 PM EDT2017-08-05 19:17:51 GMT

    Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.

    More >

    Saturday morning, demonstrators marched from Central Avenue in downtown Atlanta to the federal courthouse just four blocks away.

    More >
    •   