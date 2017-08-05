Police: Man barricaded inside home with gun

A person barricaded themselves inside a building in Lawrenceville which lead to a SWAT standoff.More >
Officials say a man drowned in the Chattahoochee River in Gwinnett County while fishing Friday.
Police say a man managed to steal multiple cars, including a patrol car while handcuffed, before he ultimately crashed in Gwinnett County Thursday.
CBS46 has learned workers will renovate the food court at the Mall of Georgia.
Michael Henderson, a former wide receiver at the University of Georgia, faces sexual assault and child molestation charges.
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.
His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.
Two city workers thought something was amiss when they saw five children getting into the back of a U-Haul truck at a gas station.
A SWAT team has been called to a Guitar Center on Northeast Expressway Saturday morning after reports of a customer who stayed inside the store after closing hours.
Tiny houses are becoming a more popular choice among people looking for a home they can afford.
