Police: Man barricades himself inside home with gun

A man barricaded himself inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday evening.

Authorities tell CBS46 a SWAT team was called to the home near James Road and Windwood Trail.

Police say the incident initially began as a domestic dispute. Everyone else inside the home was able to escape.

The man finally surrendered hours later, according to authorities.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.