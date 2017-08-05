Police: Man barricades himself inside home with gun - CBS46 News

Police: Man barricades himself inside home with gun

By WGCL Digital Team
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

A man barricaded himself inside a home in Lawrenceville, Saturday evening.

Authorities tell CBS46 a SWAT team was called to the home near James Road and Windwood Trail.

Police say the incident initially began as a domestic dispute. Everyone else inside the home was able to escape.

The man finally surrendered hours later, according to authorities.

