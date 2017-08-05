Branding brunch brings women together to discuss entrepreneurship

Women from all over gathered in Roswell to attend the 2nd Annual PR Girls Do It Better Branding Brunch. The brunch was the ultimate faith based business workshop for the female entrepreneur.



Upon arrival, guests were greeted at the door and enjoyed selfie stations, a mini pop up shop by Cartiay Reshay, an online women’s boutique and the sensual services of Blissful Massage located in Atlanta, GA. Attendees indulged in a Southern style brunch with chicken and waffles, smothered potatoes, cheese eggs and bacon.



Praise 102.5’s Krystal Lee, co-host of The Willie Moore Jr. show hosted the women’s empowerment panel. Panelists included Digital Marketing Guru Emmelie De La Cruz, PR Director of iGNPR Ronnika Ann, Brand Strategist Chanel Martin, Visual Strategist Brittany Butler and Lead Publicist of PR Mentality,LLC/Founder of PR Girls Do It Better Lindsey Walker.



The panelist each gave immeasurable insight on their journey to entrepreneurship, giving attribution to their faith in God and their discipline and dedication to their craft. Attendees learned how to create their brand story, make themselves marketable and get organized within their businesses to position themselves for success.



Coordinated by Unique Occasions By T. Nicole, the brunch was held at Roswell Office Suites. Sponsors included PR Mentality,LLC, Black Public Relations Society Atlanta Chapter, Truth Online Boutique and LifeAid.