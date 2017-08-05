Fire leads to evacuation of Duluth restaurant - CBS46 News

Fire leads to evacuation of Duluth restaurant

By WGCL Digital Team
DULUTH, GA (CBS46) -

A fire is being blamed for forcing about 100 people to evacuate a Duluth restaurant.

When fire crews arrived, they determined the fire was burning in an exterior wall around two light fixtures. The flames then spread to a wall outside of the building. 

At this time authorities do not know just how the fire started but they do say no one was injured.

