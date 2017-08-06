Man in custody after gas station fire in Decatur - CBS46 News

Man in custody after gas station fire in Decatur

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Connect
DECATUR, GA (CBS46) -

A person has been taken into custody after a fire started at a Texaco Station in Decatur.

The station was located on the Glenwood Road and it happened at 10 p.m. Saturday evening.

Fire officials have not said whether the person in custody started the fire.

The incident is currently under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46