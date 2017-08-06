NFL suspends Jalen Collins for first 10 games of regular season

His name is still on the wall at Roswell city hall, even though a Fulton County judge ordered Mayor Jere Wood to leave office immediately because he was elected too many times.More >
The man who last saw a missing Cobb County veteran alive is being charged with concealing a death, according to a source.More >
Atlanta police report that a man died from a fatal gunshot to the head Saturday morning.More >
President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would slice US$21.7 billion over a decade, or 13.1 percent, from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) – what’s left of basic welfare for families facing economic hardship.More >
A SWAT team has been called to a Guitar Center on Northeast Expressway Saturday morning after reports of a customer who stayed inside the store after closing hours.More >
