NFL suspends Jalen Collins for first 10 games of regular season

The Atlanta Falcons announced Sunday the NFL has suspended cornerback Jalen Collins for the first 10 games of the 2017 regular season.

#BREAKING: #Falcons CB Jalen Collins suspended first 10 games of the regular season for violating NFL's policy on PED's. pic.twitter.com/2gJdG7r4SQ — CBS46 Sports (@CBS46Sports) August 6, 2017

Officials say Collins violated the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances.

“We are extremely disappointed that for the second straight season we are dealing with a suspension for Jalen," said Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff. "Such are the consequences when certain choices are made. Our decisions going forward will be based on what Dan and I feel is best for the team.”

This is not the first time Collins has been in trouble with the league. The cornerback was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season due to a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, and has admitted to failing multiple drug tests during his time at LSU.

Collins finished last season as one of the team's starting corners following an injury to Desmond Trufant, but has spent most of this summer's training camp practicing with the third-string defense. Falcons Head Coach Dan Quinn indicated that is where Collins likely stood on the depth chart heading into the team's first couple of preseason games.

Collins, 24, will be eligible to return to the Falcons’ active roster on November 21, the day after Atlanta’s Week 11 “Monday Night Football” game in Seattle against the Seahawks.

The former LSU player was drafted in the second round (42nd overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft.

