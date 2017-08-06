Georgia law school starting legal clinic for veterans

Officials at the University of Georgia School of Law say the clinic is funded by a donation from alumnus James Butler.

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia university's law school is creating a legal clinic focused on military veterans.

Officials at the University of Georgia School of Law say the clinic is funded by a donation from alumnus James Butler.

According to a school statement, Butler wanted to honor his father, who was a fighter pilot in the U.S. Navy.

The statement says the clinic will put a special emphasis on veterans' claims that have been denied or deferred by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Law students will staff the clinic, overseen by a professional director.

The clinic is scheduled to begin operating next summer and will be based on the University of Georgia's campus in Athens.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.