Georgia law school starting legal clinic for veterans

A Georgia university's law school is creating a legal clinic focused on military veterans.More >
The Henry County Board of Education has reopened the application process for a new superintendent.More >
For the sixth consecutive year, Georgia State University has set a record with the amount of research funds it's received for the 2017 fiscal year.More >
Dr. Tommy Welch, the principal at Meadowcreek High School, will be recognized along with the other finalists at the 2017 NASSP Principals Institute.More >
Marietta City High School students started the new school year Wednesday morning, but not before seniors rolled through for their annual school tradition.More >
