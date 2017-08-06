Urena, Ozuna help Marlins avoid 3-game sweep

By GEORGE HENRY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Jose Urena pitched six strong innings, Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run homer and the Miami Marlins avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Urena (10-5) won for the third time in four starts, allowing one run and three hits, walking one and striking out three.

Lucas Sims (0-2), making his second career start, gave allowed four runs in six innings. The Braves' 2012 first-round draft pick trailed 4-0 in the first after hitting Giancarlo Stanton with a pitch, walking Christian Yelich and giving up consecutive homers to Ozuna, his 26th, and J.T. Realmuto, his 13th .

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.